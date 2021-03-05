AN ambulance and a taxi were involved in a nasty crash before a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Essex Police were called to Pork Lane, in Great Holland, at about 9am on Friday following an accident between a large ambulance and a Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver of the car, which had a taxi light, sustained injuries to his head while one crew member from the East of England Ambulance Service sustained an elbow injury.

Neither of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening or life-changing, but the busy road did have to be closed off by police officers until after 1pm.

Following the crash a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call us on 101 and cite incident 204 of March 5.”

Shortly after the shocking incident eyewitnesses reported seeing other ambulance vehicles rush to the scene to provide assistance.

One resident, who lives nearby but asked to remain anonymous, drove past the scene shortly after the accident.

She said: “I must have driven through at about 9.45am and there were lots of police cars and ambulances and I was horrified.

“It looked like people were being transported on beds.

"I just hope everyone is okay."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service has now added: “Three ambulances attended a road traffic collision on the junction of Kirby Road and Pork Lane just after 9am this morning.

"Two patients were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment.”

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information about the crash can also contact Essex Police at essex.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.