AN ambulance and a taxi were involved in a nasty crash before a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and failing to provide a sample.

Essex Police were called to Pork Lane, in Great Holland, at about 9am on Friday following an accident between a large ambulance and a Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver of the car, which had a taxi light, sustained injuries to his head while one crew member from the East of England Ambulance Service sustained an elbow injury.

Neither of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening or life-changing, but the busy road did have to be closed off by police officers until after 1pm.

Following the crash a man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample, assaulting a police officer, and causing criminal damage.

He has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call us on 101 and cite incident 204 of March 5.”

Shortly after the shocking incident eyewitnesses reported seeing other ambulance vehicles rush to the scene to provide assistance.

One resident, who lives nearby but asked to remain anonymous, has since suggested the ambulance involved was on an emergency call.

She said: “I must have driven through at about 9.45am and there were lots of police cars and ambulances and I was horrified.

“I think they were getting people out the back of the ambulance which had been hit and it looked like people were being transported on beds.

“Someone said the ambulance had been driving with its lights and sirens on before the crash, so I just hope everyone is okay."

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information about the crash can also contact Essex Police at essex.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.