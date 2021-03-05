AN ambulance and a taxi were involved in a nasty road accident this morning.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and a taxi driver are reported to have been in a collision in Main Road, Great Holland, near Pork Lane.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police response and other ambulance vehicles are also said to have rushed to the scene.

As a result of the smash, the road was blocked for about an hour before being cleared, according to Essex Travel News.

Some drivers, however, have reported having to find alternative routes.

CLEARED - Great Holland – Main Road partially blocked by an accident near the junction with Rectory Road. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 5, 2021

One resident, who lives nearby but asked to remain anonymous, has suggested the ambulance involved was on an emergency call.

She said: “I must have driven through at about 9.45am and there were lots of police cars and ambulances and the ambulance had definitely been hit.

“I was horrified, and I think they were getting people out the back of the ambulance and it looked like people were being transported on beds.

“Someone said the ambulance was on blues and twos. I just hope everyone is okay."

More information as we get it.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.