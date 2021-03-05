A FATHER who “struggled to integrate into society” after catching a rare illness at a young age is preparing to tackle a gruelling road running event.

Kevin Quilter, 42, from Clacton, contracted German Measles at just two-year-olds which perforated both of his ear drums leaving him with hearing and speech issues.

As a result, the management accountant says he developed slower than his peers and endured many operations at Lewisham Hospital and speech therapy sessions.

Despite his initial setbacks, Kevin now lives a happy life with his wife Samantha and their two children, Abigail, 16, and Luke, 11, but does still encounter some problems.

“With these relatively mild issues I fell through the cracks and struggled to integrate into society,” he said.

“I still have my struggles with very little hearing in one ear and just recently I experienced an infection which affected my so-called good ear.

“These issues have such an impact on normal everyday life and therefore negatively impact my mental health.”

Determined Kevin is now looking ahead to this year’s London Marathon, which he is due to take part in on behalf of the National Deaf Children’s Society.

The organisation, founded in 1944, provides assistance and help to both children who encounter issues with their hearing and their families.

Kevin is aiming to generate at least £2,000 for the charity but also hopes his efforts will raise awareness of the support which is available to deaf children.

“I am running to help deaf children but with a particular shout out to those impacted by differing levels of deafness that go through all kinds of struggles,” he said.

“I want to raise awareness of the support available to all families to ensure that children like me no longer fall through those cracks and suffer in silence.

“This can only be done with the fundraising efforts of the general public.”

The father-of-two, who is a member of a local running group called the Clacton Seafront Runners, is currently running 5k twice a day to prepare for the race.

He is also tackling one 10k run a week alongside one of his running buddies but is preparing to up the ante once the lockdown restrictions ease.

He added: “I had never thought of running the London Marathon at all to be honest, but I took part in my first half marathon last February.

“A couple of close friends had ballot places for last year’s marathon, so I joined in with some of their training, but half is currently the furthest I have run.

“I now have quite a long road ahead with some weight to lose before starting on a training programme.

“There is three of us running in the marathon, so I am sure we will all be able to push each other through the training needed to complete it.”

The London Marathon will take place on October 3.

To sponsor Kevin visit tinyurl.com/r2nmyws