BEACH hut owners were given a slap on the wrist and reminded of the lockdown restrictions after coronavirus marshals caught them enjoying the sunshine.
Tendring Council’s community ambassadors spent the weekend patrolling district’s seafronts alongside local police officers.
During their patrols they came across a group of people sitting outside a beach hut.
Government-imposed Covid rules mean you should stay at home and only make essential journeys.
This includes leaving your home for exercise.
They were subsequently issued with a notice with regards to the use of beach huts during a national lockdown.
A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “Please remember currently we are still under lockdown restrictions and people should only be out for exercise.
“Stay at home unless shopping for essentials, exercising or providing care for someone in your support bubble.
“Following the Prime Minister’s roadmap use of beach huts is not permitted until after March 29, providing these can be used locally, however this may change.”
