THE Prodigy have paid tribute to Essex icon Keith Flint on the second anniversary of his death.
In an emotional post on social media, the band's surviving members paid tribute to Flint.
He passed away on March 4, 2019, after taking his own life.
He was 49 at the time of his death.
The band posted on Twitter: "It’s been 2 years.
"We miss you so so much brother.
"Your light burns bright.
"Your energy will never fade.
"Keep it real.
"Keep it punk rock.
"We live forever!
"LH & MAXIM"
The post also features a post of Flint in full flight on stage with the band.
After Flint's death two-years-ago tributes flooded in from across the music world.
A Keith Flint Appreciation Hour was held at 4am at Glasto in 2019 whilst the Chemical Brothers paid tribute at the festival during their Saturday night set.
The Prodigy played the world-famous festival many times, including headlining the Pyramid Stage.
There were tributes from closer to home too, including a stunning mural painted at Braintree Town Football Club.
The Prodigy star was found dead at his home near Great Dunmow on March 4.
