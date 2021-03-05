A THOUGHTFUL teenager who harbours a passion for vintage lighting has been repairing street lamp posts in a bid to keep people safe.

Nathan Curtis-Oram, from Clacton, is just 15 years old, but is a strong believer in the importance of preserving the seaside town’s rich history.

Last year, the keen litter-picker launched a campaign urging Essex County Council to do its best to save old streetlights instead of replacing them.

The authority subsequently responded by saying it does its best to replace rotted heritage columns with similar-looking designs, but all lanterns will now be LED.

The County High School student has now made it his mission to reattach the doors on lamp posts when he finds them discarded nearby and leaving wires exposed.

He said: “Lately I have been going around whilst on my daily bike ride and I have been noticing loads of the street light’s doors are off or open.

“So, I have been zip-tying and taping them back on, so they are nice and safe as I don’t want anyone getting hurt or the lights getting damaged.

“It makes me really happy knowing I am doing something good and the old lights will hopefully be up for longer as all the electrics are now secure again.

"It feels good because we are always too ready to destroy what we have and then when it is too late we regret it later down the line, realising what we have lost forever."

The stereotype-shattering campaigner's efforts have been publicly appreciated by locals who have been quick to praise him on social media.

Nathan now hopes his caring actions will help change the preconceptions some people have of the younger generation.

He added: “Being only 15 years old most people think I am vandalising, but I just want to show that not every teenager is a bad person.

“The response to what I have been doing has been really good so far and everyone seems to be pleased with what I am doing.

"It definitely inspires me to keep doing all I can to help."

An Essex Highways spokesman added: “Nathan’s efforts are commendable, and we salute his commitment to his neighbourhood.

“We ask Nathan to continue to support us by taking an active role in reporting online any missing handles or hatches open on streetlights.

“There is a need to be cautious where there is a live power supply and metal.

“Letting us know of any issues is a great way to help us, as nobody knows a neighbourhood better than the people who live there and we attend such reports urgently.”