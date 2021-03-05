AN inspiring man who turned to cycling to battle his lockdown depression has now completed his awareness-raising challenge around Tendring.

Dean Smith, 37, from Walton, set-off on a 500-mile journey around the district at the start of February, in aid of mental health charity, Mind.

Passing through the likes of Mistley, Manningtree, Harwich, and Thorpe-le-Soken, he even cycled on days which required him to battle the ferocious weather elements.

After cycling every day for two weeks, Mr Smith has now finished his journey and raised an impressive £540 for the vital organisation.

He said: “If this money even prevents one person from thinking about taking their own life then people should be proud that they had a part in that.

"It was nice to receive donations from people I did not know and gives me a nice feeling inside that my charity work and messages were being noticed by my wider local community.

"To have a vision of completing a challenge that you have never attempted and then to actually achieve it in reality opened up a number of emotions.

"But the main thought and feeling I experienced was the pride that I had the mental strength to complete my goal."

Mr Smith started to experience acute depression in June 2019, which was amplified when the coronavirus pandemic hit last March.

Determined to not be defined by his negative thoughts, he eventually found a more positive mindset through cycling which led to him embarking on his challenge.

"This achievement has given me the confidence I can achieve so much more in life than I previously thought," he added.

"Two years ago I would struggle to switch the kettle on, such is the destruction of negative mental health.

“I really believe that my new state of mind will prevent me from ever reaching depression again.

“Although this event has now concluded, I still want to be around to support anybody who requires it, so please get in touch and I will do all that I can to provide support.”