POLICE officers are being urged to crack down on an anti-social behaviour in a coastal village.

Essex Police are currently investigating several reports of anti-social behaviour, harassment, and criminal damage across Jaywick.

Some of the incidents include damage being caused to car wing mirrors and fencing in Broadway and Sea Shell Way between February 23 and 24.

The force is also looking into reports of a woman in Swift Avenue being harassed, which some locals say has left her terrified.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, officers have been working with children and young people identified as being involved in anti-social behaviour.

They are also engaging with their parents in a bid to divert them away from criminal behaviour and say patrols in Jaywick have been increased.

But Brad Thompson, chairman of the Jaywick Sands Neighbourhood Watch group, says residents feel their concerns are not being addressed.

He said: “Worried residents come to me because they feel the police are not doing enough and are not following up on their reports of these crimes.

“These people have been targeting the vulnerable and the elderly, and people who rely on their cars for health reasons and to get the out.

“The police need to step up and start doing more because some residents want to take the law into their own hands, because people are not happy at all.”

Dan Casey, is the Tendring councillor for Jaywick Sands and West Clacton.

He added: “Anti-social behaviour is not a top priority for the police, but I understand they are under a lot of pressure and have a lot going on.

“Anti-social behaviour is a plague across the country, not just in Jaywick, but there are a lot of vulnerable people that want something done about it.

“Jaywick has a lot of good people, but there is a small group which needs to be dealt with and so we need to take action and crackdown on this.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police stressed the force is continuing to look into any reports made by residents in Jaywick.

She added: “We ask people to continue to tell us about any incidents so we can investigate and take appropriate action. Always call 999 in an emergency.”