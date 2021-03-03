A SEASIDE town’s famous beach huts starred in an episode of a BBC television show presented by a famous comedian last night.
Last October Alan Carr swapped the bright lights of showbiz for the Walton seafront, where he was followed around by a film and production crew.
The Weymouth-born joke teller, who has won two British Comedy Awards and a Bafta, was filming for the second series of television competition, Interior Design Masters.
The show sees designers on the cusp of turning professional take on commercial interior design challenges and compete to win a life changing design contract.
Tuesday night's episode, which was shot along the promenade over four days, saw five of the seaside town’s beach huts completely renovated.
Armed with plans ranging from 50s retro to Hawaiian Tropicana the talented designers were given just two days and a budget of £1,000 for their makeovers.
The five huts were eventually transformed with space-saving ideas and quirky touches before judges Michelle Ogundehin, Sophie Robinson, and Alan Carr gave their verdict.
Interior Design Masters is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.