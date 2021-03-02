TESTING every student for Covid-19 prior to their return to school is a big logistical challenge, a headteacher has said.

Headteachers from schools across north Essex are making arrangements for pupils to take part in asymptomatic Covid-19 tests as part of the Government’s latest guidance.

A phased return to the classroom for secondary school and college pupils is set to start from Monday.

The Government has stated secondary schools and colleges should offer three rapid Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) to pupils as they return to on-site education and that the return of students can be flexible to allow for this to take place.

However, it is down to each provision to choose how it will fulfil this guidance and there are two options for schools and colleges to use.

They have the option of offering all three tests on-site, and flexibility in terms of how they organise a phased return from Monday.

Alternatively, Essex County Council (ECC) has put in place increased community testing capacity so pupils could take the first of these three LFTs in advance of their return to school or college.

If schools decide to use this option, the second and third tests would then need to be taken on the school site three to five days apart.

Community testing would be carried out at one of the existing rapid testing centres across Essex.

Parents and carers will be sent specific instructions from their child’s school or college about what they need to do.

Testing is voluntary and will not be done unless a parent of young person themselves (if over 18) has given consent.

But, it is something which is being strongly encouraged so potential transmission of the virus within the school community is reduced.

If they are taking part in testing, pupils can return to face-to-face education following their first negative test result.

Once these three initial tests have been carried out, pupils will be provided with rapid tests to be carried out twice a week at home.

If they test positive, they will need to self-isolate immediately and follow guidance.

Sally Morris, Manningtree High School’s headteacher, said her school is prepared for students returning and protective measures are in place.

She added: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming students back to school. “Our Year 11 students need to be back with us as soon as possible to work on evidence for their centre assessed grades.

“In school, they have all the help and support they need.

“We have of course been open for children of critical workers, and some others, as in the last lockdown.”

Since January, the school has become very experienced in managing the lateral flow testing regime, though on a small scale.

Mrs Morris added: “Testing every student prior to their return is a big logistical challenge but we have workable plans in place.

“There could have been alternatives to asking schools to run testing, but I think that testing students before they return is a sensible idea.

“As a parent, I would certainly find it reassuring to know that a test might ensure my child didn’t spend their first day sat next to someone who was an asymptomatic carrier of Covid-19.”

The Department for Education says secondary-age pupils should now wear face coverings in classrooms - they are already required to wear them when moving around school buildings.

Dr Mike Gogarty, ECC’s director of public health, said: “We strongly advise parents of secondary-age children to get their children tested.”

“By using our network of rapid testing centres, they can do so before children return to the classroom safe in the knowledge that they free of the virus.”