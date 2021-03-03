A CANDID campaigner who “felt shame and anger” after being told he was unable to produce sperm wants to help shatter the taboo around male infertility.

Craig Franklin is a 41-year-old IT support analyst who lives in Clacton with his wife Katie, having moved to the area in 2013 from Corby.

The couple have been married since 2009 and shortly after relocating to the coastal town decided they wanted to try for a baby.

Following nearly two years of attempts the pair started to fear there was something hindering their ability to conceive a child naturally.

After seeking help and enduring numerous tests, it was established in March 2015 Craig had an additional chromosome which prevented his production of testosterone.

As a result, he was told he would be unable to generate any sperm cells and him and Katie would therefore not have any children without help.

“After the diagnosis, I hit a real low point and there was a lot of anger and shame for at least six months,” said Craig, who has suffered with depression in the past.

“I was spending money we did not have on stupid things, my drive at work plummeted and I eventually lost my job.”

Since then, Craig and Katie have spent thousands of pounds on various rounds of IVF and other treatments, but so far nothing has worked for the couple.

Craig added: “In the long run this has made us stronger, but it did put a strain on our relationship in the beginning.

“My wife would say things like she really wished she could have children and make comments off the cuff.

“She was not doing it in a hurtful way, but I perceived it as attack. We then realised how it was making me feel and now we communicate a lot more.”

Craig has now turned campaigner and uses every opportunity to tell his story in a bid to raise more awareness of the fact men can suffer with infertility as well as women.

Last month, for example, he featured and shared his experiences in a BBC documentary which explored the topic with comedian Rhod Gilert.

“I am very open my infertility and people say I am brave, but I am just trying to do something and help other people out,” he added.

“Talking about something like not being able to have children can be really uncomfortable and if you are a man it is almost like a conversation you can’t have.

“It is definitely a taboo, and one which I want to change.”

For more information about male infertility visit:

Facebook.com/groups/mensfertilitysupport

Himfertility.com