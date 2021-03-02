Travelodge wants to build 14 brand new hotels in Essex - this is where

HOTEL giant Travelodge wants to open more than a dozen new venues in Essex.

The firm wants to add another 20,000 bedrooms to its portfolio across the UK by the end of 2025.

This will mean dozens of new hotels being built every year, despite 2020 being a hugely difficult year for the industry.

Of these new hotels there are 14 locations listed in Essex where the firm wants to open by the end of 2025.

Four of these sites, in Southend, Braintree and two in Colchester, have already been secured although the hotels are not completed.

These are the locations Travelodge wants to open in Essex:

A13 (South Benfleet)

Basildon / Stanford le Hope

Billericay

Braintree (already secured at Manor Street development)

Colchester City Centre (already secured at Alumno development in Queen Street)

Colchester North (already secured at Northern Gateway Leisure Park)

Epping

Grays

Harwich

Maldon

Rayleigh / Wickford

Southend (already secured)

Waltham Abbey / Waltham Cross

Witham

The firm said on its website: "Travelodge is seeking the very best hotel locations in each of its target areas.

"In order to afford these, we actively encourage developers to incorporate the hotel as part of a mixed use scheme, above, alongside or below any other appropriate user.

"Town and city centre locations are our strong preference and, where overnight car parking is available within an easy and safe walk of the hotel, we are prepared to accept no car parking.

"In edge of town and suburban locations, prominent and easily accessible sites are a requirement, with a good on-site parking ratio.

"Major transport interchanges and prominent A-Road locations will also be considered, but will usually need a complimentary breakfast and evening food offer to be located nearby."

The firm has a specific requirement for locations in and around London and near the M25.

