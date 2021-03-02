CLACTON'S 'dead' town centre has no decent shops left and is not worth visiting, according to some worried Gazette readers.
The closure of popular men's clothing store, Burton, in Station Road, has generated renewed concern for the future of high street shopping in the town.
The now empty unit mirrors those previously occupied by the likes of Marks and Spencer, Clintons, Dorothy Perkins and Mothercare, which have all vacated the area in recent years.
Resident Wendy Skelton fears the once popular shopping destination is now unfortunately becoming a ghost town.
She said: "Clacton town centre is dead now and there is nothing worth going into town for. There are no decent shops left."
Paul Hillard also has reservations about the growing trend of online retailers purchasing high street bands.
"Online shopping is going to bite people in the bum," he said.
"Once they have the monopoly on the high street people will be in big trouble."
Marion Fowler, who has not shopped in Clacton for several years, said the closure was unfortunately a sign of the times.
"It is sad for people like me who prefer to see what I am buying," she said.
"But business is there to turn a profit."
