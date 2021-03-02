A SEASIDE town’s famous beach huts will tonight star in an episode of a BBC television show presented by a famous comedian.
Last October Alan Carr swapped the bright lights of showbiz for the Walton seafront, where he was followed around by a film and production crew.
The Weymouth-born joke teller, who has won two British Comedy Awards and a Bafta, was filming for the second series of television competition, Interior Design Masters.
The show sees designers on the cusp of turning professional take on commercial interior design challenges and compete to win a life changing design contract.
This evening’s episode, which was shot along the promenade over four days, will see five of the seaside town’s beach huts completely renovated.
Armed with plans ranging from 50s retro to Hawaiian Tropicana the talented designers are given just two days and a budget of £1,000 for their makeovers.
Read: Comedian Alan Carr raves about famous beach huts after filming in Walton
The five huts are eventually transformed with space-saving ideas and quirky touches before judges Michelle Ogundehin, Sophie Robinson, and Alan Carr give their verdicts.
Interior Design Masters will air on BBC Two at 8pm tonight.