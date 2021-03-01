THE price of an annual pass for Colchester Zoo will increase as the zoo battles to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

A price increase was originally deferred last year due to the closures brought about by the Covid crisis, however, bosses say they have no choice but the implement the increase now.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "We appreciate that since Covid it hasn’t been as easy for Zoo Passholders to visit due to the restrictions that the zoo has to implement to open safely but would like to thank all the passholders for their support and understanding whilst we try to get through this challenging time together.

"Zoo Passes have remained at the same price since 2017 despite further benefits being added to the scheme and admission prices increasing.

"There was a pass price increase due in April 2020 but this was deferred due to the pandemic.

"However, following the additional closures experienced and the financial implications keeping the zoo passes at this price going into 2021 is not viable for the zoo."

Here is how much passes will cost:

Adult (16 to 59 years) - £69.00 (up from £65.99)

Child (3 to 15 years) - £49.00 (up from £45.99)

Senior (60+) - £59.00 (up from £55.99)

A special discount is being offer for passholders who would like to renew.

The 20 per cent discount is available until May 28.

The spokesman added: "During this time you can renew your pass as far in advance as you like to be able to take advantage of this offer, the 12 months will be added on from the current expiry date.

"You can also renew your zoo pass if it has expired within a month to receive this discount, however please note your pass will be back dated for 12 months from expiry."

Passholders will continue to have to book tickets to enter the zoo once it reopens to enable social distance in the park.

Tickets will be released two days in advance of when they become available.

