HEALTH leaders in Essex have said we “cannot drop our guard now” as infection rates continue to fall across the county.

In the seven days to February 18 , there were 1,366 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex.

Essex County Council says case numbers continue to decline, but are doing so less rapidly than in previous weeks.

It comes as two parts of Colchester have seen their Covid infection rate rise by 250 per cent in the space of a week.

The infection rate has also risen in more parts of Colchester than it has fallen, compared with a week earlier.

A map compiled using Government data shows both West Mersea and Wivenhoe and University have seen 250 per cent increases in their Covid rates compared with a week earlier.

The figures, from the seven days to February 23, also show a total of 11 areas have seen an increase in their infection rate. Six areas have seen their rate decrease, while two haven’t seen a change.

Marks Tey and Wakes Colne has the highest Covid rate in the borough, of 265.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This has increased 155.6 per cent compared with a week earlier.

Colchester’s average infection rate is 109.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were 214 cases confirmed in the week to February 23.

In Tendring, the rate is now 103 cases per 100,000 people with 151 new cases.

John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet member for adults and health, urged people to keep getting tested.

He said: “Case rates continue to decline at a reasonable rate, albeit less rapidly than in previous weeks, but we have seen significant reductions in a number of areas, which had seen higher rates recently, including Tendring, Harlow and Braintree.

“However, there is some variation within Essex, with Brentwood, which had shown a low rate recently, now seeing an increase in recent days.

“We do expect this to fall again, but it is a stark reminder to us all that we simply cannot drop our guard now.

“We were given a very clear timeline out of the pandemic [last] week and I know this has been the welcome news we have all been waiting for, but we need to remember it will take a collective effort to get us there.

“I would urge every single resident in Essex to please keep following the guidance – socially distance, wash your hands regularly and wear a face covering if you are able to.

“It is vital that anyone that has to go out to work also gets tested frequently and if you test positive, you must self-isolate.”

The first part of lockdown easing is due to begin on Monday.

It will see children return to schools and two people from different households can meet outside for recreation.

One nominated person can visit care homes, but will need PPE.