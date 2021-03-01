AN injured and frightened fox was cared for by animal experts after two young boys went out of their way to alert on-patrol police officers.
Officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team were strolling along the sunny seafront on Saturday when they were approached by a pair of concerned youngsters.
The two worried boys reported seeing a fox limping out of the sea before hiding under a cluster of rocks on the beach.
After locating the fox professionals from the RSPCA were called to the area and after being checked over the red-haired animal to ensure it was in good health.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The RSPCA attended, and the fox shortly went on its way – thank you to the caring lads for reporting this to the officers.”