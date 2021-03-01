RETAIL workers left jobless after a men's fashion shop closed down have taken a parting swipe at a controversial business tycoon.

Burton, in Station Road, Clacton, has endured a turbulent and uncertain 12-months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The clothing store's future was further plunged into doubt in December when its parent company, the Arcadia Group, entered administration.

Online fashion company Boohoo subsequently purchased the Burton brand, along with Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, as part of a £25.2million deal.

The agreement, however, did not include the acquisition of physical shops, so more than 2,400 employees, including those working in Clacton, lost their jobs.

Prior to its collapse, the Arcadia Group was owned by millionaire Sir Phillip Green, who has proved a divisive figure since selling BHS for £1 before it went bust.

The businessman then faced criticism after being pictured relaxing on his £100million superyacht despite the close resulting in a £571million pensions deficit.

Picture: Counter Crime Partnership

He eventually agreed a £363m cash settlement with the Pensions Regulator, but his actions appear to have inspired a parting message from Clacton’s former Burton staff.

Displayed on a large notice board positioned in the shop window, the workers’ final farewell reads: “Goodbye from all the team here at Burton Clacton.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, laughs and made friends for life.

“Thank you for your loyalty and we’ll miss you, except some of you, you know who you are.

“So long and farewell.

“P.S Thanks for nothing Phillip Green. Enjoy your yacht. Now on to bigger and better careers.”