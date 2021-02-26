A woman who organised a 60th birthday party has been handed a fixed penalty notice.

Essex Police has provided an update on the fines it has handed out to Covid rule breakers this week.

Lockdown means people should only be making essential journeys and not travelling outside their local area.

The force fined a 33-year-old Colchester woman who travelled to Clacton after organising a surprise 60th birthday party.

They found she had invited several guests and a saxophonist to attend.

In the same week a 40-year-old Rayleigh woman who hosted an 18th birthday party for more than 15 people - who all ran off when our officers arrived - was fined.

Fixed penalty notices were also handed out tod to two men, aged 21 and 19, who were among around 20 adults and children playing basketball on a closed court in Old Heath Recreation Ground, Colchester, on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Cases of COVID-19 are falling across Essex but it is important that we all continue to stick to the regulations by staying at home and staying safe.

"Thank you to everyone who has been playing their part to protect the NHS and save lives.

"The Government’s Roadmap has provided four steps towards lifting restrictions and, with nice weather expected this weekend, we know how tempting it might be to make non-essential journeys.

"Our officers will continue to police the guidelines by engaging with people thought to be breaking them, explaining the rules and encouraging people to do the right thing.

"Sadly, a tiny minority continue to flout the rules and, so, where our officers come across this, they will take action."