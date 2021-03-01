A MAP has shown how many Covid-19 deaths there has been in every area of Essex.

Created by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the interactive map shows the number of deaths registered in the period March 2020 to January 2021, where Covid-19 was the underlying (main) cause on the death certificate.

The ONS says: "As local data is only available up to January, the numbers of deaths in the map will not reflect the latest trends.

"In particular, patterns may not reflect those seen in the most recent case numbers, as a death from Covid-19 will be reported some time after a positive test."

Tracking deaths across Colchester, Tendring, Braintree, Maldon, Basildon, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend since the pandemic began, the size of the circle on the map represents the number of deaths.

Neighbourhoods are broken down via Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), a system designed to improve the reporting of small areas with an average population of 7,200.

Some areas saw big rises in the number of deaths registered in January.

It inlcdues Blenheim Park in Southend, where 31 deaths were recorded.

Halstead East and Colnes and Chalkwell both saw 26 deaths recorded while Frinton West and Kirby saw 25.

Patterns also do not reflect the most recent case numbers, as a death from the virus will be reported some time after a positive test.