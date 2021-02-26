AN interactive map using government data has revealed the number of Covid deaths in north Essex.
The interactive map, by the Office for National Statistics, allows you to see the number of deaths registered from March to January 2020 where Covid was the main cause on the death certificate.
Tracking deaths across Colchester and Tendring since the pandemic began, the size of the circle on the map represents the number of deaths.
Neighbourhoods are broken down via Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), a system designed to improve the reporting of small areas with an average population of 7,200.
Here are the number of deaths recorded in January and the total number for the pandemic as a whole:
Colchester
- Central Colchester - 11 in January, 30 overall
- Parson's Heath - 10 in January, 31 overall
- Horkesley Heath, Langham & Dedham - 9 in January, 25 across the pandemic
- Greenstead - 7 in January, 11 overall
- Stanway - 7 in January, 22 overall
- Mile End & Braiswick - 6 in January, 10 across the pandemic
- Prettygate & Westlands - 6 in January, 10 overall
- West Mersea - 6 in January, 14 overall
- West Bergholt & Wormingford - 6 in January, 9 overall
- Highwoods - 5 in January, 6 overall
- Marks Tey & Wakes Colne - 5 in January, 8 overall
- New Town & Hythe - 5 in January, 8 overall
- Tiptree - 4 in January, 15 overall
- Layer-de-la-Haye, Abberton & Mersea East - 4 in January, 17 overall
- Old Heath & Rowhedge - 3 in January, 11 overall
- Monkwick - 2 in January, 5 overall
- Abbey Field - 2 in January, 3 overall
- Lexden - 2 in January, 6 overall
- Wivenhoe & University - 2 in January, 8 overall
- Shrub End - 1 in January, 7 overall
Tendring
- Frinton West and Kirby - 25 in January, 46 overall
- Walton and Frinton Coastal - 20 in January, 45 overall
- Clacton West - 18 in January, 24 overall
- Jaywick and St Osyth - 17 in January, 32 overall
- Clacton East - 17 in January, 30 overall
- Clacton Rush Green - 12 in January, 19 overall
- Holland on Sea - 10 in January, 24 overall
- Harwich West and South - 11 in January, 18 overall
- Clacton Central - 9 in January, 21 overall
- Manningtree and Mistley - 8 in January, 18 overall
- Clacton's Bocking Elm - 8 in January, 15 overall
- Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington - 6 in January, 22 overall
- Brightlingsea and Point Clear - 6 in January, 15 overall
- Clacton North - 6 in January, 17 overall
- Weeley and Thorpe le Soken - 6 in January, 11 overall
- Harwich Town and Dovercourt - 5 in January, 16 overall
- Harwich Parkeston - 4 in January, 14 overall
- Elmstead Market and Ardleigh - 3 in January, 6 overall
It comes as north east Essex is now ranked first in the East of England, and third nationally, for the coverage of first Covid vaccination doses given to its adult population.
The latest national published figures record that on Sunday, February 21, 40.8 per cent of the system's adult population had been given their first jab - that equates to 329,002 people.