A DEDICATED volunteer who is now helping out at a newly opened vaccination centre says she is happy to be aiding the fight against coronavirus.
Angela Gostling, 62, from Walton, is currently volunteering at the Columbine Centre, in Walton.
The entertainment facility, which usually stages performances, launched as a vaccine hub today and is run by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.
Speaking after taking a short break from her marshalling duties, Angela provided the Gazette with an insight into why she decided to step-up and help out.
She said: “When all this kicked off last year, I had offered to become a befriender but my DBS certificate had run out so I couldn’t.
“I then saw an advert online about volunteering, so I thought it was a great opportunity to help out and get involved and do my bit.
“It has been great to see how well organised and efficient everything is and how caring everyone is - it’s really encouraging.
“I’m getting my vaccine later with my husband, personally I’m a bit of a fainter, but it’s an enormous relief to be getting it.”