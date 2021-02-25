SEASIDE residents have spoken of their delight and relief after finally receiving their coronavirus jab at a newly opened vaccination centre.

The Columbine Centre, in Walton, is now being used by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust to administer Covid-19 jabs.

The Walton facility, which usually stages performances, opened as a vaccine hub earlier today and will hopefully administer as many as 530 doses a day.

For many, the vaccine and the introduction of the new site marks the start of a much brighter future.

One of those people is Jill Chandler, 64, from Kirby-le-Soken, who got her vaccine on the opening day.

Overwhelmed, she said it now means she will soon be able to see her new grandson.

“It was very well run and I have been looking forward to this for a while, so I am really pleased to have now had it," she said, while visibly emotional.

“One of my daughters had a son in October and we have only seen him a couple of times, so it will be really good to finally hug them again.”

Katherine Dole, 64, travelled from Suffolk to have her vaccine at the Columbine Centre.

She said: "It was excellent and friendly and I am very pleased with it.

"I was slightly nervous this morning but also excited and pleased to have been able to have the vaccine.

"Hats off to all the NHS staff and scientists who developed it - it's been brilliant.

"In a few weeks' time I will feel more relaxed about things and it will allow the country to open up."

After having his jab, Dick Odd, 65, from Walton, urged people to do the smart thing and get the vaccine.

He said: “You just need to get on with it and it just has to be done hasn’t it?

“If people don’t want the vaccine then it’s up to them if they want to be stupid.”

David Chandler, 60, from Kirby-le-Soken, has been in the nursing profession his whole life.

Speaking after having his vaccine he said: "It was very straight forward and absolutely fine - it felt like a slight scratch.

"It gives you a sense of freedom and will mean everyone can resume their normal lives.

"Going forward it makes you feel more reassured and the more people that have the vaccine the better.

"The roll-out has been very efficient and quick and it's great to finally have some good news."