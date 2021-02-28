THE number of Covid-19 cases is expected to continue to fall dramatically as England enters its third month of lockdown.

An interactive map from Imperial College London shows less than 30 per cent probability for cases to be more than 100 in any boroughs.

The map shows the probability of each borough will look like by the end of the first week of March and the week to March 13.

The map rates each authority area in terms of its probability of recording more than 50, 100, 200, 300 or 500 cases per week.

The boroughs with the highest probability of having more than 50 cases are Colchester and Tendring.

Here is how each area in north Essex is impacted now and how it will change by the middle of March.

Colchester currently has a 71 per cent probability of more than 50 cases per week. This will fall to 35 per cent next week and by mid March be 16 per cent.

Tendring has a 91 per cent probability of 50 or more cases. This is expected to fall to 57 per cent next week and 30 per cent by the middle of the month.

Maldon's probability of 50 or more cases is 35 per cent currently. By next week it is expected to hit 15 per cent and will be 7 per cent by the half way point in March.

Braintree has a current probability of 52 per cent for 50 or more cases per week. By next week this will have fallen to 20 per cent. By March 13 it is expected to fall to 6 per cent.

The projections for hotspot assume no change in interventions and human behaviour since a week before the last observed data.

View the map by clicking here.