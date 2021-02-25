Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as vaccination centre opens in Walton

Live Blog: Vaccination centre opens in Walton

By George King

    A LARGE vaccination centre has today opened its doors in Walton.
  • Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) has opened the centre at the town’s Columbine Centre, in Princes Esplanade.
  • The site is the tenth centre to be opened by the trust across Essex and Suffolk in the last six weeks as part of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination programme.
  • Follow our live blog for updates.