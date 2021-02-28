DRIVERS should be aware of a busy road closing on two Sundays in March.

Harwich Road, in Colchester, is shutting on March 7 and 14, from its junction with Harwich Grove.

This is while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An alternative route is available via Harwich Road roundabout, St Andrews Avenue, Ipswich Road roundabout and Ipswich Road.

* There could also be delays in the centre of Brightlingsea, with High Street temporarily closing from its junction with Tower Street.

Work is due to start on March 20 for two days, while new connection works are carried out by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via High Street, Hurst Green, Chapel Road, Bell Green, Red Barn Road, Bateman Road, Church Road, Ladysmith Avenue and Victoria Place.

* Look out for new speed restrictions in Boxted.

As part of the Hill Farm development, 20mph restrictions will now apply in Hill Farm Way, from its junction with Carters Hill, and Pippin Drive, from its junction with Hill Farm Way.

* Prepare for a road closure in Birch.

Birch Street is shutting on March 7 from a point near its junction with Mill Lane.

This is while pole renewal works are undertaken by BT and an alternative route is available via Birch Street, Layer Breton Heath, Layer Breton Hill, Colchester Road, Layer Road, Church Road, High Road, Gosbecks Road, Gosbecks Road roundabout, Cunobelin Way, Cunobelin Way roundabout, Olivers Lane, Shrub End Road roundabout, Maldon Road South, Maldon Road, Birch Park, Orpens Hill and School Hill.

* Another village set to experience a road closure is Great Bentley.

Forge Lane is shutting from both of its junctions with St Marys Rectory to its junction with Heckfords Road.

The closure is scheduled to start on March 15 while gully installation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Carriageway patching works are being carried out in Fountain Lane, Copford/Birch.

It will close from the junction with Birch Road to the junction with Maldon Road, starting on March 15.

The road is expected to remain closed for five days but an alternative route is available via Fountain Lane, Birch Road, Beckingham Hall Road and Maldon Road.

* There will be a ten-day road closure in St Osyth.

Frowick Lane is shutting from its junction with Flag Hill, for ten days from March 19.

Duct laying works are being undertaken by BT but an alternative route is available via Colchester Road, Bypass Road, Clay Lane and Frowick Lane.

* New connection works are being undertaken in Ardleigh.

It means Hunters Chase will temporarily shut from its junction with Coggeshall Road.

The closure is scheduled to start on March 2 for seven days, while the work is carried out by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via Hunters Chase, Coggeshall Road, Long Road West, Ardleigh Road and Dedham Road.

* Tiptree's Station Road is closing from its junction with Cherry Chase to its junction with Church Road, for five days from March 8.

This is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

