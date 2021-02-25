A COUNCILLOR has asked struggling businesses to remain patient as her team works flat out to distribute coronavirus grants as quickly as possible.

Tendring Council has so far paid out more than £7.2million in relief to companies and businesses across the district via a plethora of Government schemes.

The various grants have been available throughout each set of Covid-19 restrictions, including the three national lockdowns and the period of localised tier levels.

Since the initial roll-out of the financial support some business owners have voiced concerns over the length of time it has taken for their pay-outs to be issued.

Bev Wallis, who runs Bentley Salvage Ltd said she applied for a grant in November but - at the time of speaking - was still waiting to receive her money.

But Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said the finance team had been working flat out to process applications.

“To date we have paid out more than £7.2million in grants, across a wide-range of often complicated schemes handed down to us from Government,” she said.

“We are continually refining our processes and now, once businesses have successfully applied, they are automatically paid under new relevant schemes.

“Each time there is a new set of restrictions we face a wave of applications and are working very hard to pay these out as quickly as we can.

“We recognise how important this cash is for businesses.”

Mrs Newton also put the delays down to the extensiveness of the authority’s approach and desire to help as many businesses as possible.

She said the authority wanted to ensure support was not only given to those who occupy rated properties.

“Our discretionary scheme is designed to help as many businesses as possible within the district,” added councillor Newton.

“This has resulted in little extra time to process claims, but I am sure business owners recognise the need to cast the net as wide as possible.

“We would encourage firms to apply if they have not already done so, to spread the word, and ask for patience as we deal with a large number of applications.”

Mrs Newton added Bentley Salvage Ltd has now had an application approved and payment is due very soon.