CASTING directors are looking for people from across Colchester and north Essex to star in a "new major TV series".

Talent agency Extra People is looking for men and women in Essex aged 16 and over to star as extras "to fill background roles in an exciting new TV series set in Victorian Essex."

The agency said it was looking for people from the Colchester, Mersea and surrounding areas for the series.

While it does not name the production it is recruiting for, the description listed on its website may be linked to the AppleTV+ adaption of the Essex Serpent which is known to be filming in the county.

Production on the TV adaption, which is based on Sarah Perry’s best-selling book, started last month. It may be linked to the AppleTV adaption of the Essex Serpent which is known to be filming in the county. Pictures: Cheryl Holland/AppleTV

The advert for the new casting says they are looking for:

Men with longer hair and beards

Women with long hair and natural eyebrows

Men and women with red hair

Men with knowledge of fishing and fishing nets

Women with weaving skills

Men and Women with fish mongering and baking skills

The agency has said no experience needed and that scenes will be shot in various locations in the Essex countryside.

The Essex Serpent will feature the picturesque Alresford Creek as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

Read more: First look at award-winning actress in Essex period drama

The series, which is set in the 1890s, will be led by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes.

Claire, who has starred opposite the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, has now appeared in a promotional press shot for the period piece.

Sporting a Victorian dress, Claire can be seen playing the show’s newly-widowed protagonist Cora Seabourne.

Keira Knightley was originally set to play the lead role, but was forced to pull out.

Visit extra-people.com/what-are-we-casting-now.