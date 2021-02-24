AN annoyed resident fears dangerous drivers are out of control after his £3,500 family car was smashed beyond repair by another vehicle while parked at the side of the road.

Michael Mayzes’ Vauxhall Zafira, which he purchased three years ago, was left badly damaged despite being parked outside his home in Marlowe Road, Jaywick.

He believes his silver motor was struck by a car between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, but he did not discover the destruction until Saturday morning.

“I am really annoyed as I have just had an MOT done which cost me £300 for repairs, so I am now at even more of a loss,” he said.

“My insurance company has taken the car away and it is being looked at but it is definitely a write-off.

“I am not sure if they were driving too fast or drink driving, I wouldn’t like to say, but they just drove off.”

Mr Mayzes believes the culprit could have been driving a silver BMW as no other colour paint was left on his vehicle and parts of a BMW grille were left behind.

He reported the incident to Essex Police as soon as he had realised what had happened but is not convinced the force will be able to do much without eyewitnesses or CCTV.

“It is an ongoing issue at this end of Clacton,” he added.

“There is not enough policing and there is a high number of cars being driven by unlicensed people who drive around for fun.”

Although Mr Mayzes has other means of transport at his disposal, he has been left frustrated and somewhat put out as result of the shocking smash.

He said: “I am lucky as I have another car to drive, but it is not the point.

“My car was useful as I could take my dog in it and take family out as it is a seven-seater.

“It was handy for taking rubbish to tip as well.

“I am more annoyed that the pay-out I will get will not be enough to buy a car outright and I am now going to have to use some savings to buy a similar car.”

Essex Police was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.