THE parents of a man left with a brain injury after a brutal attack have said the sentences on his attackers were not long enough.

The couple’s son was assaulted outside the Moon and Starfish, in Marine Parade East, Clacton.

The victim, 25, who was with a friend at the time of the incident, was punched and then kicked several times after falling to the floor on November 10 2019.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition.

Two 18-year-old men subsequently handed themselves in to Clacton police station.

Shortly after the incident, the victim’s heartbroken mother spoke of her fears her son could be permanently brain damaged.

Two men have now been sentenced for their part in the attack following a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Newman George, 19, from Clacton

Newman George, 19, of Old Road, Clacton, was locked up for 12 months after admitting grievous bodily harm.

Adam Hester, 19, of Grenfell Avenue in Holland-on-Sea, was also sentenced after admitting affray.

He received a two year community order including 200 hours of unpaid work and will also have to pay £500 costs.

Reacting to the sentencing, the victim’s parents said: “Our son is still having to go to hospital for scans and he still does have a brain injury - he will never recover fully.

“We honestly cannot put into words what we think of the verdict.

“We are glad it was something, but I don’t think the sentences were enough.

""We could say a lot more but we are not sure it could be printed."

Paul Honeywood, Essex county and Tendring district councillor, said he hopes the sentencing can now provide the victim’s family with a degree of closure.

He said: “When I first heard about this horrific attack I was utterly shocked.

“I cannot begin to imagine how difficult it must have been for this man’s family but I hope he is now doing well.

“I am pleased to hear those responsible have now been held to account and justice has been served.

“I hope this means the family can now move on with their lives with some degree of closure.”