AN elderly man who suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision with a lorry is now in a “stable condition”, according to the police.
Essex Police shut a section of the B1033 between Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken shortly after 11am on Monday.
The closure came after a pedestrian and a lorry were involved in a serious collision which occurred in Colchester Road.
As a result of the incident, a man in his 70s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police has now provided an update on the patient’s condition.
“The man is in a stable condition in hospital,” he confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to call 101 quoting incident 369 of 22 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.