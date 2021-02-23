There are long delays on the A12 this morning after a crash on the London bound side of the carriageway.
The accident, which involves two vehicles, took place near junction 21, Witham south, just after 7am this morning.
Queues are stretching back as far as junction 23, for Kelvedon south.
Read more:
- Covid: Plans to introduce vaccine passports after lockdown
- Colchester Hospital: Priority patient hit with parking fine getting Covid vaccination
- Wartime bomb found in Alresford
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A12 Londonbound – accident involving two vehicles partially blocked the carriageway at J21 (Witham south) queues back to J23 (Kelvedon south). pic.twitter.com/eQLAib3LRU— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 23, 2021