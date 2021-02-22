AN elderly man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision with a lorry.
The incident occurred at about 11am this morning in Colchester Road between Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken.
A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The section of the B1033 is currently closed while Essex Police officers investigate and it is anticipated it will remain shut for the next few hours.
The force is urging drivers to avoid the area and plan alternative routes where possible.
If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident 369 of 22 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.