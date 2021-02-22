The areas in Essex most at risk of being a Covid hotspot by the time schools reopen in March have been identified by experts.

The Imperial College of London has put together an interactive map which shows how many Covid cases will be recorded two weeks in the future.

All predictions are based on the latest data and trends seen in each part of the country.

The map put together rates each authority area in terms of its probability of recording more than 50, 100, 200, 300 or 500 cases per week.

Only Tendring has a chance (3 per cent) of seeing 200 or more cases by the time schools reopen on March 8.

But the chances of the district still being a hotspot and recording around 100 new cases per week are increased to 27 per cent – the highest in Essex.

Brentwood meanwhile has the second highest chance of being a Covid hotspot when schools reopen, with the map suggesting it is 15 per cent possible.

Here are the chances of each area in Essex being a Covid hotspot and recording either 100+ or 50+ weekly Covid cases by March 7 – the day before schools will reopen:

Tendring

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 27%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 74%

Brentwood

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 15%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 48%

Rochford

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 4%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 25%

Harlow

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 3%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 30%

Thurrock

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 3%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 27%

Southend

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 2%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 30%

Uttlesford

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 2%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 18%

Colchester

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 1%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 17%

Basildon

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 12%

Castle Point

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 12%

Braintree

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 12%

Maldon

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 9%

Chelmsford

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 6%

Epping Forest

Chances of seeing 100 new cases – 0%

Chances of seeing 50 new cases – 6%