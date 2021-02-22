Recap as Boris Johnson reveals all the key lockdown dates

Recap as Boris Johnson sets the way out of lockdown
- > Today Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his road map out of lockdown.
- > It will set out how the country will exit lockdown restrictions and begin to return to normality.
- > It will include the plan for reopening things like schools, pubs, shops and also how the rules will affect things like socialising with family.
- > Mr Johnson is set to address Parliament at about 3.30pm this afternoon before leading a Downing Street press briefing at 7pm this evening.
