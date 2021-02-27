On March 1 2020 the first Covid-19 cases was confirmed in Essex.

Before the month was out the country would be in the first of three national lockdowns, as our life as we knew it changed.

This is how Essex went from its first Covid case to lockdown.

First case is confirmed

The county became headline news as it became one of the first places in the UK to record a case of the deadly virus on March 1.

At the time just 35 cases had been confirmed across the country.

The patient had no relevant travel to an affected area.

Council leaders and MPs called for calm.

Colchester MP Will Quince said: "There is no need to panic as long as people follow what should be routine procedures, such as washing their hands regularly to stop you getting colds."

Mike Gogarty, director of wellbeing, public health and communities at Essex County Council, moved to reassure people, saying the risk to the general public “remains low”.

In the five days since the first case was confirmed in Essex, case numbers had risen to six across the county.

Schools begin to be affected

By the Friday of that week Belfairs Academy confirmed a parent of a child at the school had tested positive for the virus.

Parents received an email from the school which explained that the family were self-isolating but the school would remain open following advice from Public Health England.

Colchester Institute decided to cancel its catering students' trip to Venice, Bologna, Florence and Rome after receiving updated advice from the Government.

Italy was at the time the worst affect country in Europe, with its northern region, of which Venice is the capital, particularly affected.

On March 9 the headteacher at Westcliff High School for Boys confirmed they were in self-isolation after coming into contact with a child's grandfather who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school was advised it should remain open.

A day before it was announced schools would close Prince Avenue Academy and Nursery, Hornby Avenue, Westcliff, closed after a parent has tested positive for coronavirus.

Essex University announced it would suspend all face to face lectures.

Instead pupils were able to log on remotely and listen in.

On March 18 it was announced that schools across the UK would close to all pupils except those of key workers.

Two days later Boris Johnson ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close, with cinemas, nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres also told to shut their doors.

Hospitals across Essex also announced plans to restrict visiting to their sites.

Lockdown begins

On March 23 came the news the country would go into lockdown and people would only be able to leave their homes for essential reasons.

The same day Mersea Island Medical Practice announced what is thought to be the third patient to have had died from the virus in Essex.

It was announced 73 people in Essex had so far tested positive for the virus.

Southend Council took the unprecedented move of urging people to not visit the seaside to prevent coronavirus spreading.

Pictures showed deserted high streets and town centres across Essex as people stayed home.

First deaths at hospitals are confirmed

As the virus spread, the news of the first deaths at our hospitals were announced.

Colchester Hospital confirmed the first deaths of two patients, both in their 80s on March 25.

The first two deaths associated with Covid-19 in Southend were reported on March 26.

A day later it was confirmed three people had died at the trust which ran Basildon Hospital.

The three patients - one 29, another 61 and a third who was 85 - all had underlying health conditions.

Leigh GP Dr Zaidi was the first doctor in the UK to die after contracting Covid-19. He died on March 25, aged 76.

Dr Zaidi, a GP at Eastwood Group Practice in Leigh, was described as a "hugely respected, selfless man".

Popular artist Paul Karslake, 61, of Leigh, was also confirmed to have died after catching Covid in March.

His sister celebrity Jo Wood confirmed the news on social media.

Due to the nature of the virus emerging not all deaths related to Covid were initially announced.

The NHS data was backdated to include all deaths linked to the virus.

It shows from March 1 to March 31 there were 130 deaths linked to Covid-19 at Essex hospitals.