OF all the staggering statistics to come out of the coronavirus crisis, none is more shocking than the number of deaths.

More than 115,000 people have died after contracting Covid in the UK, well over the capacity of Wembley Stadium.

Up to February 5, there had been 3,664 coronavirus-related deaths registered in Essex.

Each death of these deaths represents a life tragically cut short too soon.

Here are just some of the stories of those who have lost their lives in north Essex:

Dean Greenaway, 62, March

Adored partner and father Dean Greenaway passed away the day after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Greenaway, 62, had moved to Point Clear, St Osyth, from London 18 years ago.

The hard-working handyman, however, had spent the last three years of his life in a care home in Ipswich following an operation which left him with brain damage.

Partner Michelle Joyce said: "I was heartbroken when he passed.

“He was such a lovely man and I will really miss him.

“He loved fishing and supported Manchester United Football Club. He worked as a bricklayer and painter and decorator.

“I want people to realise how serious coronavirus is and I urge everyone to please, just stay at home."

She added: "Rest in peace solider, until we meet again.”

Frank Dignum, 75, March

GRANDAD and retired cabbie Frank Dignum survived a quadruple heart bypass and cancer but passed away in March after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Dignum, of Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, was 75 when he passed away at Colchester Hospital.

The former London taxi driver had a quadruple heart bypass four years ago and then went on to beat prostate cancer.

Pauline Turner paid tribute to her beloved step-father.

She said: "He was a kind, funny and lovely man and he loved his garden and his singing.

“He belonged to a couple of singing groups, including Frinton Singers and Holland Singers.

“We have tried to give him the best send off we can, given the circumstances.”

Cabs lined the street near Mr Dignum's home to give him a fitting farewell.

Ruth Abell, 75, April

Ruth Abell was a dedicated Scout leader and previously worked as a nurse.

The great grandmother died in Colchester Hospital. She was 75.

Sir Sir Bob Russell, Colchester High Steward and president of Colchester Scouts, paid tribute to Mrs Abell who served the Scout movement for more than 40 years.

He said: “Her whole family was devoted to Scouting, with three generations serving as leaders with a combined total service of more than 100 years.

“Mrs Abell was awarded Scouting’s Medal of Merit and Bar in recognition of her dedicated and long service, all of it with the 1st Colchester Scout Group where she was Akela to hundreds of Cub Scouts over more than four decades.

Fred Boomer-Hawkins, 75, April

Frank Boomer-Hawkins was a decorated Military man.

He served as a Royal Green Jacket before becoming a Chelsea Pensioner in later life.

In April he passed away after a short battle with Covid-19, aged 75.

Son Terry, 49, said: “We are so lucky to have had such a wonderful dad.

“He was always there for us and always full of love and support, when we were children and as adults.

“I do not know of a more popular man to have graced this earth.

“If you met him, you liked him, because that was just the type of person he was.

“Mild mannered, loyal, trustworthy, caring, loving and on the odd occasion funny as well - all the traits of a good friend and a good person.”

Hundreds of residents of Colchester lined the streets for his funeral procession to give him the send off he deserved.

Lilian Yarrow, 86, May

Lilian Yarrow was a teacher at Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt between 1970 and 1980.

Over the decades she worked on and off at the school, and All Saints Primary School, in Dovercourt, while raising her four children.

In the past year she was living in a care home in Berkshire, as she had dementia.

She was diagnosed with coronavirus and died on May 3 at the age of 86.

Her daughter Cathy Yarrow said: “My mum was a powerhouse of love. She was really a true Christian lady and the church was important to her.

"She taught many people over the years in Harwich and was a real pillar for the community.

“Mum was a lovely person and was well thought of. Everyone who knew her loved her.”

She died within months of two other former Chase Lane teachers - Jean Campbell and Jean Ruddock.

Janet Fulford, 86, October

Janet Fulford was a former mayor and honorary Alderman of Colchester.

She served as a Conservative borough councillor for Mile End from 1970 to 1994.

Sadly she passed away at Alderwood Care Home in October.

Old age, Covid-19 and vascular dementia were recorded on her death certificate.

Brother Rod said: “She was extremely independent minded. She was energetic and loved adventurous holidays.

“She loved Colchester and talking to people about the town’s history. She also loved a party.

"She will be much missed by all her family.”

During her career as an architect she worked on many big projects in the town.

Terry Sutton, January

The family of former Colchester Mayor Terry Sutton said he has left a "huge hole in their lives" after he passed away from Covid.

Mr Sutton, who was an army veteran and former leader of the Colchester Royal British Legion, died on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former councillor, who also served as a director of Colchester United, had been battling Parkinsons Disease since 2016.

He was a dedicated and respected councillor serving Berechurch and Pyefleet wards as well as playing a prominent role in the first council cabinet for 24 years.

He was also a hugely successful businessman, building up PMS Managing Estates Ltd, a property management company he ran with his sons, Grant and Craig.

Wilma said: "Terry has left a huge hole in our lives. He was my rock."

Nancy White, 94, January

"FIERCELY independent" great grandmother Nancy White died after contracting Covid-19 in January.

She had gone into Colchester Hospital after suffering a broken pelvis.

She was later transferred to Clacton Hospital as part of her recovery but she tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently died aged 94.

Her family said the charity worker had done her best to shield throughout the pandemic.

Laura Gaffney, one of Mrs White’s five children, said: “My mum was sharp and quick-witted. People often thought she was a lot younger than what she was.

“She was full of humour and was always making people laugh.

“Also, being a Geordie, she was always cheerful and friendly. She would chat to anyone and everyone, she was so friendly.”

Audrey Grogan, 109, January

Audrey Grogan was one of the oldest residents in the country before her death in January.

The 109-year-old was one of only 30 people in the country to live past their 109th birthday.

She had been living at Blackbrook Care Home in Dedham until she became ill with Covid-19.

Mrs Grogan, a former nurse, lost her battle with the virus on January 4.

Ian Fieldgate, a relative from Western Australia, said it was amazing Mrs Grogan was one of the oldest living people in the whole of the UK.

He said: “Not being able to attend the funeral in the UK has devastated us in Western Australia due to travel restrictions.”

Peggy Griffiths, 101, January

Peggy Griffiths had contracted Covid-19 at the time of her death, at the age of 101.

The great-grandmother, who spent her final years at Corner House residential home, in Wash Lane, Clacton, spent five days in hospital before she died in January.

Mrs Griffiths was known for her warmth and kindness, for her friendly smile and spirited nature.

Daughter Denise said: "Mum was one in a million and one of the most kind, selfless people I knew.

“She was amazing and wonderful, adored her family and would do anything for any of us.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better mother.”

Barbara Barnett, 81, January

Beloved grandmother Barbara Barnett passed away at Papworth Hospital after testing postive for Covid-19.

Mrs Barnett, who had pulmonary fibrosis, caught the virus at her husband Brian’s funeral two days before Christmas, along with the rest of her family.

The couple, who had three daughters and four grandchildren, were thought of by their loved ones as the heads of the family.

Granddaughter Laura Morgan said: "They were the kind of couple everyone aspired to be. Such unwavering love for each other.

"Nan was always playing pranks on us and winding people up. Life was a game to her and she loved it.

"Grandad was much calmer, we called him our gentle giant and he was the kind of person that absolutely no one he ever met had a bad word to say about him."

Tony Doyle, 42, January

European Transplant games medallist Tony Doyle, who was born with cystic fibrosis and had both lungs replaced in September 2008, passed away after contracting Covid.

Sport obsessed, Tony won multiple gold medals at the European Heart and Lung Transplant Games in 2012.

He was admitted to Colchester Hospital after breaking his leg following a fall where he contracted Covid-19.

He died on January 25.

His fiancée, Megan Ranson, of Oakwood Avenue, West Mersea, said: “You wouldn’t find a family more serious about shielding than us. Tony didn’t leave the house until May – he didn’t even go into the garden.

“He took it really seriously, washing shopping before it came into the house, we did everything possible.

“Sport was everything to him. It kept him healthy throughout his childhood and into his teenage years.

“He never let his condition get him down and always had a smile on his face – he loved life.

“He had a huge network of friends from all walks of life and could make friends with anybody."

