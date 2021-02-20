A WOMAN has been fined by Essex Police for going back to work in Clacton before her isolation period after testing positive for Covid was up.
Essex Police say the 41-year-old did not complete her full term in quarantine, and instead decided it was a good idea to return to work.
She was slapped with a fixed penalty notice.
Residents who test positive must isolate for at least ten days under Government rules.
Read more:
- Covid fines: Women made trip from London to Abberton Reservoir
- WATCH: Essex property shut by police for illegal lockdown parties
- Colchester protester who encouraged people to break Covid rules fined
- Essex lockdown: How to report rule-breakers to police
Essex Police said another woman, 24, in the county had also been fined for seeing her parents just four days after a positive Covid test.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We know this is a really challenging time but we really appreciate all the efforts of the vast majority of people across Essex who are continuing to do the right thing. It really is making a difference.
"We will continue to respond to clear and blatant breaches and, where they occur, work with our partners to resolve them.
We want people to continue to report Covid-19 breaches.
"You can report them via our website by using our digital 101 service, where you can speak to one of our operators via Live Chat, any day between 7am and 11pm."