Detectives are no longer treating the death of a woman at an address in Colchester as suspicious.
Essex Police had been called with concerns for a woman inside a property in Lilianna Road, on the Chesterwell estate, shortly before 9.10am on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out today and found there were no signs anyone else had been involved in her death.
A 51-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "A file will be prepared for the coroner.
"Our officers continue to support the woman’s family at this difficult time."