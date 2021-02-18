A RAPIST who carried out a series of “appalling” sexual offences against a woman and multiple child victims has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment.

Scott Wigg, 32, admitted ten counts relating to sexual offences carried out over a four-year period.

He sexually abused one victim while she slept and filmed the act so he could watch it back later for his own gratification.

At a previous hearing, Wiggs, from Clacton, admitted three counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

He admitted one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted two counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and a single count of assault by penetration.

Jerry Hayes, mitigating at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, said: “This is an appalling and distressing case for everybody involved.”

He said the case “must be unbelievably traumatic” for the victims.

He added: “I am not going to waste the court’s time and Mr Wigg doesn’t want me to waste the court’s time in asking for leniency.

“He knows he’s going to prison for a substantial period.”

Mr Hayes asked that Wigg be given full credit for his early guilty pleas.

He added: “For what it’s worth, Mr Wigg apologises profoundly for the suffering he has caused.”

Considering relevant previous convictions, the court heard Wigg had sexually abused a boy in 2005.

Judge Christopher Morgan described Wigg’s behaviour as “depraved” and said he had caused “serious and long term emotional harm”.

He deemed Wigg a dangerous offender and ruled he should receive an extended sentence.

“There is a significant risk to members of the public of serious harm, both physical and psychological, that could be occasioned by the commission by you of further specified offences of a sexual nature,” he said.

He sentenced Wigg to 21 years imprisonment with 15 to be served behind bars and six to be served on licence.