A POSTAL service has reassured residents deliveries will not be impacted after more than a dozen employees were told to self-isolate after a case of Covid-19.
Royal Mail’s delivery office, in Oxford Road, Clacton, has recently recorded one positive case of coronavirus and 16 people are now having to quarantine.
The news had left some locals concerned about whether they would still receive their post on time, but the company has now said the service will not be affected.
A Royal Mail spokeswoman has also reassured employees and the public that the service continues to take infection control seriously.
She said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.
"There is currently one colleague that has tested positive for coronavirus at Clacton delivery office.
"We wish them a speedy recovery. Some colleagues are also self-isolating.
"We have carried out an intensive clean of the site and have organised additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas. We are keeping the CWU, PHE and colleagues updated.
"We continue to deliver parcels and letters on a regular basis”.
