Easter is a time for family, fun and lots and lots of chocolate - even during lockdown.

Here’s when the Easter bank holiday will fall in 2021 - and when we can expect schools to be off.

What date will Easter be in 2021?

In 2021, Easter will fall on Sunday, April 4, which is earlier than 2020, with Easter Sunday falling on April 12.

Good Friday will fall on Friday, April 2, Good Monday will be Monday, April 5, and Ash Wednesday will take place on Wednesday, February 17.

Good Friday and Easter Monday are both bank holidays in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but not in Scotland.

When will schools be off?

In Essex the spring term finishes on Friday March 26.

This means the two week Easter break will run from Monday March 29 to Friday April 9.

Pupils will return to school for the summer term on Monday April 12.

Why does the date of Easter change?

The date of Easter Sunday changes each year because, despite the fact that it is a Christian holiday, the date of Easter is actually determined by the Jewish calendar.

The Jewish calendar is based on lunar cycles, and a lunar year has about 354 days, unlike a solar year which has just over 365 days.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the full moon that occurs after the spring equinox.

The date of Easter can change because the Paschal full moon can fall on various days in different time zones.

Because Easter falls on the Sunday after the March 21 spring equinox, it will always take place between March 22 and April 25.