POLICE have launched an investigation into a fire which they believe was started deliberately at a communal block of flats in Clacton.
Officers were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats on Old Road, located between the alleyway to Windmill Park and Valley Road, just before 3am on February 9.
It is believed the fire was started deliberately and the force is treating it as arson.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage, to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/23076/21
To report any information call 101 or visit essex.police.uk.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.