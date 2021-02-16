A VERY lucky homeowner is celebrating after winning thousands of pounds in a prize draw all thanks to where they live in a coastal village.
The Jaywick resident scooped a staggering £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery after their CO15 2QX postcode was announced as a winner on Valentine’s Day.
The recipient of the money has chosen to remain anonymous, but their amazing financial windfall will now be paid into their bank account.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier has since sent his well wishes and congratulations to the fortunate seasider.
He said: “What wonderful news for our lucky winner in Jaywick.
“I’m sure this good news will help lift their spirits and I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the prize.”
The People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.
People play with their postcode and are automatically entered into all of the competition’s draws, within a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales going to charity.
So far, the People’s Postcode Lottery has helped raise more than £600 million for thousands of good causes across Britain and around the globe.
This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust which supports organisations like Marine Conservation Society and The Wildlife Trusts.
