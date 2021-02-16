ESSEX will receive a share of a £500 million funding pot set to be used to repair 10 million potholes.

Councils across England have been allocated shares of the cash from the Department for Transport.

The cash will be used for highways maintenance, meaning pothole repairs and the like, with the funding expected to fix the equivalent of 10 million potholes across the country.

The East of England will receive £68.5 million in total, according to the MailOnline, although the exact amount Essex will receive is not yet clear.

Read more:

Cash is the second of five equal instalments from the £2.5 billion Potholes Fund, providing £500 million a year between 2020/21 and 2024/25, announced by the Chancellor in the 2020 Budget.

With the average pothole costing around £50 to fill in, the funding is set to ensure the equivalent of 10 million potholes can be rectified.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: "We know potholes are more than just a nuisance – they can be dangerous to drivers and cyclists alike, and cause damage to thousands of vehicles every year.

"The funding allocated today will help councils ensure roads in their area are kept up to standard, and that the potholes that blight road users can be dealt with promptly."

Essex County Council has been contacted for comment.