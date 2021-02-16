COMMUNITY police officers carried out a drugs raid at an address in a coastal village.
The Clacton Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant in Jaywick on Tuesday morning.
Evidence of cannabis cultivation was found and a substantial amount of cut cannabis was subsequently recovered by the force.
Sergeant Ben Felton has now sent a stern warning to anyone thinking of growing or dealing illegal substances within the area.
“This is our second proactive drugs warrant in Jaywick in a month," he added.
"My team are committed to supporting the residents of Jaywick.
“We are disrupting drug dealers and removing their product from the streets.
"If you engage in this type of activity you can expect an early morning wakeup call from the Clacton Community Policing Team.”