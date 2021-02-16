LOCKDOWN has been hard for so many reasons.

Our businesses are on their knees due to the economic impact.

And we're all missing seeing our family and friends.

But the end of lockdown now appears to at least be in sight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his road map out of lockdown on Monday.

There are some early suggestions on what it could look like, but Mr Johnson also said to take any leaked information with a "pinch of salt" as decisions hadn't been finalised.

But what restrictions would residents like to see lifted first?

We asked on our Facebook page and here is what our readers said:

Seeing loved ones

Unsurprisingly many readers said seeing their family members would be their top priority.

Leanne McQuillain said: "Let our children see their loved ones. They've missed out on so much already.

"Most people couldn't care about Primark opening or going down the local pub for a beer - people need to be able to spend time with their loved ones without it being a criminal offence.

"We've been apart for far too long now. I can take a wild guess though and bet the last thing they'll lift are restrictions on seeing your family."

She added: "Makes me angry how it's OK to go shopping to Asda among strangers, but I can't even sit in my own parents house."

Sadie Vale agreed: "Seeing family. I can go to the supermarket and see a load of strangers, but can't see my own family."

Shelly Lou said: "Seeing my children and grandchildren. Biggest wish is to hug my dad who is in a care home."

Schools

Schools are likely to be the first things to reopen, hopefully on March 8, and many of our readers agreed children's wellbeing and education should take priority.

Nikola Higham said: "Definitely school. My kids mental health has taken a bashing not seeing friends, all their clubs being closed, not being able to go anywhere except another dog walk."

Alison Bradford said: "Schools and colleges for the children’s mind set."

Lindsey Stevenson added: "Children back to school. Providing it's safe to do so."

Small businesses

Independent businesses have been severely hit by lockdown restrictions, and some readers said small traders and sports facilities should be able to open first.

Simon Walkowiak said: "Gyms and privately run shops. They have a small footfall anyway, so the risk is low, but no income is terrible for the owners."

Hairdressers and barbers

Some readers are also desperately in need of a pamper - for them or their pooch.

Denise King said: "Dog grooming parlours and hairdressers and barbers."

Caution urged

Some residents, however, said restrictions must not be lifted until it is absolutely safe to do so.

Alan Kirkham said: "Don't ease any until it is completely safe we have come this far a bit longer won't matter."

Mark Osborne added: "Only ease any restrictions if it is totally safe to do so - we don’t want a third wave.

"Schools is the biggest area - hope he gets it right as it might be premature to lift schools and colleges too soon."

When will lockdown restrictions be lifted?

We should know on Monday what the road out of lockdown will look like.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out what happens next towards the lifting of restrictions.

Schools will reopen first, likely on March 8, with further restrictions to be eased afterwards.