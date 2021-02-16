IMPROVEMENT works on a coastal landmark are continuing to be carried out as bosses prepare to welcome back fun-loving seasiders.

Clacton Pier has been closed on and off since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but is now being readied for what could be a bumper summer.

Discovery Bay is being provided with more family booths in its soft play area and repair work on the attraction is continuing following the storm damage last February.

Progress is also being made on the new Looping Star roller coaster, which bosses hope will be providing customers with a thrilling experience before too long.

The pier’s own property services team has been joined by outside contractors to keep the vital schemes moving forward during the current lockdown.

Director Billy Ball said there has been a renewed air of optimism over the past few days with the Government achieving its vaccination targets.

“It has been pretty grim since we closed down on Christmas Eve and dark days for all those involved in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.

“However, we have continued to work hard behind the scenes, and we are looking forward to the Prime Minister revealing his roadmap for coming out of lockdown next week.

“Easter is the traditional beginning of our main season and although it looks as though we will miss that date, we hope to be back in operation as soon as possible after that.

“We do feel things are moving in the right direction. We understand why there has been a third lockdown for the greater good of all, but we are now looking ahead to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Ball added the business must be ready to make the most of the time when it can get back up and running.

“While most staff are furloughed, we have pressed on with the remedial work that was necessary after the storm damage a year ago,” he said.

“The team has also been working on preparations for the installation of the exciting new Looping Star ride which will be open this summer.

“And we have contractors in Discovery Bay expanding the number of individual seating booths so that families can stay in their own groups and a safer environment once we reopen.

“This is not a time to standstill as it looks as though more people will be taking holidays at home this year than ever before. We have to be ready to meet their demands.”