ESSEX could be set for a mini winter heatwave of sorts, just days after being battered with snow and ice.

Parts of the UK are set to see well-above average temperatures this week, according to the Met Office.

The average maximum for the UK in February is 6.64c.

But parts of Essex will see temperatures rise as high as 13c this weekend.

Some of the biggest swings in temperature are expected in the east of England, including in Norwich, where temperatures could rise to around 13c having dropped below freezing last week.

It looks like Essex has definitely seen the last of the snow with temperatures set to rise to abnormally high levels

Storm Darcy brought snowfall across the county last week and temperatures overnight on Wednesday dropped to levels not seen for a decade in parts of Essex.

Oli Claydon, Met Office spokesman, said: “In terms of the big temperature swings, you are probably looking at areas predominantly on the east coast where we saw lying snow last week and the temperatures were kept very low.

“It depends a little bit on what happens if that air does get drawn up from the South and also timings of the clouds, if they clear at the right time and you get a little bit of sunshine through to help those temperatures out a little bit.”

Such changes in temperature are common at this time of year.

Essex was battered by snow last week

Mr Claydon said: “Obviously, we are an island nation on the outskirts of the continent of Europe, so we are subject to very variable weather conditions and those changes can happen quite quickly.”

According to the Met Office long-range weather forecast, mild weather conditions should remain for the rest of the month, with snow possible next month.

Mr Claydon said: “The whole of the UK is now in a mild air mass which has brought quite a significant change in temperatures and also in terms of weather hazards, so the focus moves to wind and rain.

“There will be periods of brightness at times as well, but everywhere pretty much will be seeing that wet and windy weather through the week.”

Any snow will be limited to the Scottish mountains and is unlikely to reach other parts of the UK.